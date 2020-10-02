As part of a 2016 contract, White Earth Nation contracted with Lake Region Co-op to provide $1.6 million in electrical upgrades at Star Lake Casino. In 2018, White Earth unilaterally terminated the project, after services were rendered. In 2019, White Earth sought reimbursement from Lake Region Co-op due to the terminated project. The issue was brought before an arbitration panel which ruled unanimously in favor of Lake Region Co-op both in July 2020, and again in August 2020 following the appealed July decision.
Unanimous decision denies White Earth’s claim against Lake Region Co-op
