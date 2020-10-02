The Pelican Rapids Public Library has installed multilingual video kiosks, thanks to the Pelican Rapids Multicultural Committee and a resiliency grant from West Central Initiative in the wake of COVID-19. After identifying that many residents were unable to read in their native language, the Multicultural Committee researched and brainstormed until they came up with the idea of the kiosks. The kiosks serve to inform residents of important information, like the updates during the pandemic and what to do during a tornado. Kiosks are located near the door on the east wall of the Pelican Rapids Public Library.

