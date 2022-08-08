Gov. Tim Walz responded to a Mall of America shooting, attended Minnesota Farmfest and made a few appointments during the week.
On Aug. 1, Walz announced the retirement of Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson, who has served for over 34 years at DLI. Deputy commissioner Nicole Blissenbach will serve as temporary commissioner through the remainder of Walz and lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan’s first term. Walz thanked Robertson for her decades of service to Minnesota.
“Commissioner Robertson’s years of work to improve workplace safety have made Minnesotans safer on the job,” said Walz. “From her work to educate employees about their rights, to heading up the Frontline Worker Pay program, I am incredibly grateful for her decades of service and dedication to our state.”
On Aug. 3, Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota on Aug. 4, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Walorski and three others, including two of her staff, were killed on in a car crash.
Also on Aug. 3, Walz visited Minnesota's annual Farmfest, where he heard from farmers and learned more about how Minnesota is moving the future of agriculture forward. He also highlighted the Walz-Flanagan administration’s work to support farmers, including a bill that Walz signed into law earlier this year to provide drought relief, invest in broadband and fund new innovation in agriculture.
“Minnesota’s economy is built on agricultural innovation and today I had the pleasure to meet with many of the hard-working farmers and producers who make Minnesota one of the nation’s top agricultural producing states,” stated Walz.
On Aug. 4, Walz responded to a shooting at the Mall of America. Condemning the violence, Walz pledged to continue the largest state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities in state history.
Also on Aug. 4, Walz and Flanagan announced the selection of Tim Mahoney to serve as the new executive director of the Gambling Control Board. Mahoney will replace Laura Wade, who has been serving as the board’s interim executive director.
Mahoney served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1999 to 2021. During his time in the House, he served on eight separate committees and chaired the Bio Science Policy and Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division. Prior to serving in the House, Mahoney was an industrial pipefitter and foreman. He earned a degree in pipefitting from St. Paul College.
“I am grateful for Tim Mahoney’s extensive leadership and dedication to our state, and I look forward to him leading the Gambling Control Board,” said Walz. “His experience in efficiently navigating complex policies and topics will be a benefit for the board.”
On Aug. 5, Walz announced appointments to the Advisory Council on Workers’ Compensation, Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council, Minnesota Environmental Quality Board and State Guardian Ad Litem Board.
Also on Aug. 5, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending four candidates for consideration to fill two vacancies in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable Philip C. Carruthers and the Honorable Kathryn L. Quaintance. Both seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.