Gov. Tim Walz took part in a reproductive rights rally last week, celebrated a hemp farm grand opening and held a roundtable discussion at a southern Minnesota ethanol plant.
On July 17, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan attended a rally for reproductive health care at the Minnesota State Capitol. During remarks at the rally, Walz said, “here in Minnesota, we refuse to turn back the clock on reproductive rights. Under my watch, your access to abortion and reproductive health care will stay protected.” On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, leaving abortion rights up to individual states to decide.
On July 18, Walz visited Hemp Acres in Waconia, to celebrate the farms grand opening. Walz highlighted the state’s rapidly growing hemp industry, emphasizing its potential to expand the state’s economy while adding to the foundation of Minnesota’s farming tradition.
Walz also proclaimed July 18 as Owamni Day in Minnesota, to celebrate the restaurant’s commitment to revitalizing, reidentifying and reclaiming Indigenous food.
On July 21, Walz and Flanagan celebrated Minnesota’s latest record-breaking low unemployment rate. In June, Minnesota’s unemployment rate reached 1.8% — the lowest monthly unemployment rate that any state has ever reported. Minnesota has now created over 91,000 jobs in the past year, with the state’s labor force participation rate growing to 68.5%.
“We’re building a state with more opportunity for Minnesotans. I am proud to break another record with these historically low unemployment rates,” said Walz. “During a period of global economic worry, Minnesota’s economy is stable and thriving. We will continue working to provide all Minnesotans security and financial relief and ensure that this growth continues.”
Over the past six months, Minnesota has seen a greater job growth rate compared to the nation as a whole, at 1.6%. In the past year, the state’s job growth has increased by 3.2%. Minnesota Management and Budget released an economic forecast in February showing that Minnesota’s state budget surplus is projected to be a historic $9.25 billion for fiscal year 2022-23. These figures were compiled by the State of Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Also on July 21, Walz met with state law enforcement officials to highlight the state’s work to combat crime and gun violence in Minnesota and call for state legislators to pass a comprehensive public safety package.
The Commission on Judicial Selection announced a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. This vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. The seat will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County. The commission is searching for fair, experienced and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience and community service. The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Erin Sindberg Porter. The commission expects to hold interviews in early September.
On July 22, Walz visited Guardian Energy in Janesville to discuss how the Walz-Flanagan Administration is working to foster the growth of Minnesota’s biofuel industry to move our state toward a cleaner, greener future.