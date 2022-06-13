With no quick resolution of negotiations for a special session of the Minnesota Legislature, Gov. Tim Walz announced community COVID-19 testing sites around the state will now become test-to-treat locations and that frontline worker pay website go live.
Frontline workers can now apply for a special payment. The state website is live online at frontlinepay.mn.gov. The payments are intended for those who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The signup process is fairly simple, and is not based on a first come, first served basis, but rather is open until Jul. 22 for all applicants. The eligibility requirements for the payments are as follows:
Have been employed at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
For the at least 120 hours worked during this time period the applicant must meet the income requirements; and have not received an unemployment insurance benefit payment for more than 20 weeks for the weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021.
Frontline workers can apply for Frontline Worker Pay through July 22 at frontlinepay.mn.gov.
On June 6, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Kurt D. Johnson. The seat will be chambered in Mankato in Blue Earth County. One of the recommended candidates include Paul Gunderson, an assistant county attorney in Brown County. Gunderson has also served as president of the Ninth District Bar Association. Another candidate is Kristine Weeks, an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District, where she represents indigent clients in misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, felony and probation violation proceedings. She also represents clients in child protection and delinquency matters. Weeks previously was an assistant public defender in the Second Judicial District. The final candidate is Aaron Zurek, an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District. Zurek previously served as a staff attorney in the State Court Administrator’s Office, Legal Counsel Division.
Walz held a ceremonial bill signing to celebrate the mental health package, which the administration has indicated will invest in the state’s mental health system to increase hospital bed capacity, attract new mental health care professionals and expand the use of mobile crisis services. The legislation also includes $30 million to create an improved system to better serve those involved in the criminal justice system who are found not competent to stand trial.
“This is a big step in the right direction when it comes to addressing mental health in Minnesota,” said Walz. “Children, families and providers need this support to respond to and prevent crises. These investments will provide more accessible resources for aspiring providers, clinics and hospitals, schools, adult day programs and children across the state. I am proud of the bipartisan effort to prioritize the health of Minnesotans.”
HF2725, allows hospitals to increase mental health bed capacity across the state and allocates a total of $92.7 million in funding for a variety of mental health initiatives, including:
Nearly $13 million to support children and youth experiencing mental health crises, as well as provisions to establish a first episode of psychosis grant program and to set parameters for children’s residential facilities to provide crisis stabilization for children and youth for up to 30 days.
Nearly $11 million over three years in adult mental health initiative services.
$9.6 million for mobile mental health crisis services.
$4.1 million to fund grants and loan forgiveness opportunities for mental health professionals and providers.
The bill was officially signed into law on June 2.
Also last week, Walz announced the appointment of Melissa Houghtaling as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. Houghtaling will be replacing the Honorable Regina M. Chu and will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. Houghtaling is a district court referee in the civil and criminal divisions of the Fourth Judicial District. Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District encompasses Hennepin County.
Walz rounded out the week announcing that three state-run community COVID-19 testing sites will become test-to-treat locations in the next week, allowing people to get tested for COVID-19 and, if positive and determined to be high-risk, they will receive a prescription for medication at the same time. The community testing site in Brooklyn Park will become a test-to-treat location on June 10. The testing site in Moorhead will offer test to treat beginning June 13, and the site in Duluth will offer it beginning June 14. Additional sites will offer tests to treat in the weeks ahead.
The new community test-to-treat program is a partnership between the State of Minnesota and the federal government, which is providing clinical personnel, funding and Paxlovid medication for the three sites.