The chances of a special session for the Minnesota Legislature have all but dwindled as Gov. Tim Walz conceded on June 16, declaring negotiations were at an impasse.
On June 13, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it was recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Kevin A. Lund. The seat will be chambered in Austin in Mower County. The candidates include: Jeremy Clinefelter, managing sttorney of the Third Judicial District Public Defender's Office in Owatonna, Stephanie Haedt, an attorney and shareholder with Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd., where she serves as the chief financial officer and ethics counsel for the firm and Natalie Martinez, an associate attorney at Donnelly Law Office, a part-time public defender in Freeborn County, and a Mower County conciliation court referee.
On June 14, Walz held a ceremonial bill signing with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, legislators, and advocates for a bipartisan $300 million opioid response bill. The funding, the result of a multi-state lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies, will be used by communities across the state for opioid education, treatment, prevention and recovery.
“The opioid epidemic and the pharmaceutical companies that caused it have caused unimaginable pain for families throughout Minnesota,” said Walz. “Opioid addiction takes hundreds of Minnesotans’ lives each year – this bill is a significant step toward holding these companies accountable while providing Minnesotans with resources for recovery. But there is more work to be done.”
In February, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a multi-state $26 billion agreement with major opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, and the three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. Minnesota’s share of this agreement is $300 million over the next 18 years. Each state’s share takes into consideration the impact of the crisis on the state – the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder and the number of opioids prescribed – and the population of the state.
On June 15, Walz announced Minnesota’s health care providers will be ready to vaccinate children 6 months and older against COVID-19 after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel voted to recommend vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for that age group.
On June 16, Walz announced that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care has effectively ended veteran homelessness in partnership with the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.
A Continuum of Care (CoC) is a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals. The St. Louis County CoC is comprised of a broad coalition of stakeholders, including the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), County Veterans Service officers, Coordinated Entry Priority List managers, Minneapolis VA, emergency shelters and a number of private, public and non-profit organizations. There are 10 CoC’s in Minnesota, and the St. Louis County CoC is the eighth to achieve an effective end to veteran homelessness.
Also on June 16, Walz reacted to the news that Minnesota’s unemployment rates broke another record in May with an unemployment rate of 2.0%, down two tenths from a historical low rate in April. Minnesota gained 6,600 jobs in May and saw an increase in labor force participation at 68.4%.
“Minnesota’s economy is strong, and Minnesotans are working hard. I am proud to break another record with these historically low unemployment rates,” said Walz. “Minnesota is in a stable and secure position during this time of global uncertainty and high inflation rates across the country. We’ll continue working to provide financial relief for Minnesotans and ensure our economy remains strong.”
On June 17, Walz and Flanagan announced appointments to the Board of Medical Practice, Board of Social Work, Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, Board on Aging, Board of Accountancy, Commission on National and Community Service, Board of Pharmacy and the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Information Advisory Group.