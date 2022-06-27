Governor Tim Walz reacted to the overturning of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. Walz also helped unveil a new veterans’ memorial in Winona and floated a proposal to give Minnesota residents half of the $4 billion dollar surplus.
Walz released the following statement following Friday’s Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision on June 24:
"Let me be very clear: This ruling changes nothing in Minnesota today, tomorrow or as long as I am governor. We will not turn back the clock on reproductive rights. Minnesotans deserve to decide for themselves when to make the most important decision of their lives — whether or not to become a parent. Today, that fundamental right to personal freedom and privacy — a right that we have held for half a century — was overturned,” stated Walz.
On June 17, Walz unveiled a new veterans’ memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona at an event attended by veterans and community supporters. The memorial is intended to serve as a place of healing for veterans and their families and as an educational tool for the public.
On June 20, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined The Good Acre to celebrate new funding to support our emerging farmers, including women, people of color and immigrants and refugees, who often face more barriers when entering the field.
On June 21, Walz, Flanagan and House speaker Melissa Hortman announced a plan to return half of the state’s surplus back to Minnesota families in $2,000 direct checks. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities, including education, public safety, child care and nursing homes.
On June 22, Walz announced the appointment of Kristine Weeks as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Fifth Judicial District. Weeks will be replacing the Honorable Kurt D. Johnson and will be chambered in Mankato in Blue Earth County.
Also on June 22, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced two vacancies in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County. The vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable Philip C. Carruthers and the Honorable Kathryn L. Quaintance. These seats will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.
Walz’s office said the application process is now open for these vacancies. The commission is searching for fair, experienced and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per state law, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience and community service. The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the office of the governor and lieutenant governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4 p.m. on July 14 and should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The commission expects to hold interviews in early August.
Additionally on June 22, to meet high demand from Minnesota families, Walz announced that the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) Community Vaccination location is doubling the number of daily appointments available for children 6 months to 5-years-old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.