Gov. Tim Walz clarifies Minnesota abortion laws in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade. He also announced a plan to tackle gun violence in the state and took time to celebrate bipartisan agriculture accomplishments that passed during the legislative session.
On June 25, Walz took executive action to protect reproductive health care services in Minnesota. The administration clarified that under the Minnesota Constitution, abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but neighboring states are expected to severely restrict the reproductive freedom. Walz signed Executive Order 22-16 that he stated would help protect people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from laws in other states.
On June 28, Walz announced a plan to direct millions in federal funding toward public safety and gun violence prevention. The plan provides additional funding for police, the department of corrections and gun safety. The request will also support children and families with resources for child care, mental health, food support, education and emergency shelters. The request, allocating the remaining funds from the original $500 million in Minnesota’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, will also support children and families with resources for child care, mental health, food support, education and emergency shelters.
“Regardless of what happens at the state legislature, I will continue working to address public safety and ensure Minnesota is the best state to live and raise a family,” said Walz. “This funding will fill critical state law enforcement funding shortages and work to prevent gun violence in communities across the state.”
On June 29, Walz celebrated news that U.S. Steel is making a $150 million investment in the Iron Range with a new taconite facility that is expected to create a significant number of full-time and construction jobs.
Also on June 29, the Walz administration announced appointments to the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience and Interior Design; Board of Nursing; Board of Occupational Therapy; Board of Optometry; Board of Podiatric Medicine; Board of Psychology; Minnesota Board on Aging; Minnesota Commission on National and Community Service; Ombudsman Committee for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities; State Board of Physical Therapy; Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board; Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training; Council on Disability; and Board of Medical Practice.
Walz announced during the week, Minnesota’s state-run test-to-treat sites will add the ability for patients to fill their prescriptions for Paxlovid on site. The administration says the addition of the pharmaceuticals to these state-run sites further streamlines the process for Minnesotans seeking treatment for COVID-19.
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on July 1, visited a dairy farm in Foley to celebrate bipartisan agriculture accomplishments that passed this legislative session. Walz ceremonially signed the agriculture bill, which provides drought relief, investments in broadband and support for agricultural programs. Walz was joined by farmers, legislators, leaders in Minnesota’s agriculture industry and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson.
Highlights of the bill include:
Over $200 million to support broadband development and the establishment of a lower population density pilot program.
$18.4 million in drought relief including direct grants to farmers, relief through the Rural Finance Authority.
$1.25 million for the creation of a new, innovative down payment assistance program targeted toward beginning farmers and $827,000 to support beginning farmers from underrepresented communities enter the field of agriculture.
$1.5 million for the Agricultural Emergency Account to support animal disease preparedness and response, and $1 million to the University of Minnesota to purchase veterinary diagnostic equipment to test for animal diseases.
$1.25 million for the Bioincentive Program to encourage commercial-scale production of advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals and biomass thermal energy.
Also during the week, Walz, Flanagan and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation announcement to invest $1 billion in reconnecting communities across the country that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure.
Walz also authorized emergency assistance for Winona County for damage sustained due to heavy rain on May 19. Winona County experienced more than five inches of heavy rain over a couple hours that washed out local roads and triggered mudslides. The resulting damage closed roads and interrupted power service throughout the county. The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Winona County Officials to provide assistance as directed by the governor.