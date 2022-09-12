FIRST DAY

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan talking to school children on their first day of school at Zanewood Community School, in Brooklyn Park.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s second quarter exports increased, welcomed students on their first day of school, visited an Islamic center in Minneapolis in response to recent vandalism and recommended Third Judicial District candidates.



