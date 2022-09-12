Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s second quarter exports increased, welcomed students on their first day of school, visited an Islamic center in Minneapolis in response to recent vandalism and recommended Third Judicial District candidates.
On Sep. 6, Walz and Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan greeted students on their first day of school. The pair were out bright and early on to greet Zanewood Community School students in Brooklyn Park on their first day of school.
Also on Sep. 6, Walz and the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that it is recommending three candidates for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. The seat will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County.
The candidates include:
Jeremy Clinefelter is the managing attorney of the Third Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in Owatonna. Clinefelter previously worked in private practice at the Donnelly Law Office. Clinefelter serves on the boards of KSMQ Public Television, Cedar Valley Services and the Austin Youth Soccer Association. He was also a member of the Michael H. Seibel Family Visitation and Exchange Center Consortium.
Debra Groehler is a managing attorney in the Civil Division of the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office. She previously worked as the executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County. Her community involvement includes serving as a member of the Juvenile Law Committee at the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and as secretary of the Next Chapter Ministry Board of Directors. She has also volunteered for the Rochester Public Schools and for the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota.
Dwight Luhmann is a solo practitioner and the Preston city attorney. Luhmann also serves as the prosecuting attorney for the cities of Rushford and Wykoff. Luhmann previously worked as an attorney at David A. Joerg, P.A. His community involvement includes serving as the chair of the Preston Economic Development Authority, the president of the Fillmore County Law Library Board and the parent attorney representative for the Fillmore County Children’s Justice Initiative. Luhmann is a past board member and president of the Preston Area Community Foundation. He is also a past board member of Grace Church in Stewartville.
On Sep. 8, in honor of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, Walz ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage, and her leadership through some of the darkest times in recent history will not be forgotten,” said Walz. “Minnesota joins the nation in lowering our flags to honor her life and legacy.”
On Sep. 9, Walz announced that exports of manufactured, agricultural and mining goods from Minnesota were valued at $6.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022, reaching the highest level on record. According to a tweet from the administration, Minnesota broke its all-time record for most exports in a quarter, with nearly $7 billion in exports in the second quarter of this year.
Also on Sep. 9, Walz and Flanagan visited the Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis to meet with Muslim community leaders and survey the damage after recent vandalism.
On Sep. 11, Walz and Flanagan and Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke recognized the 21st anniversary of 9/11 while encouraging 9/11-era veterans to apply for service bonuses made possible by legislation passed last session.
“September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States of America in which thousands of innocent people were killed or injured. Police officers, fire and rescue personnel, other first responders and American citizens demonstrated extraordinary bravery in the wake of these attacks,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The people of Minnesota have set aside this day to honor, remember, and mourn the victims of this tragedy," said Walz.