STRIKE

Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan walks along striking Minnesota nurses last week.

 Submitted

Gov. Tim Walz announced last week a newly proposed comprehensive climate plan, visited nurses on picket lines, met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry to strengthen trade partnerships, announced appointments and received his updated bivalent COVID-19 booster at the state capitol.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?