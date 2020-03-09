After discovering two cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota over the weekend, the state Senate earmarked $21 million for response to the coronavirus outbreak Monday.
The Senate voted 64-0, as cases in Carver and Ramsey counties were confirmed. Minnesota joins 33 other states that have confirmed cases. In the United States, there has been 545 cases and 22 deaths from the virus.
Speaking about the vote, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria) talked about how the Senate is taking the threat seriously.
“Minnesotans should continue to treat this COVID-19 outbreak seriously, and our response to it must be driven by facts and medical science,” Ingebrigtsen said. “Today, we took a proactive approach to protect Minnesota that includes emergency funding. While we prepare resources to combat this outbreak at the Capitol, I encourage everyone across Minnesota to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals in protecting their own health and welfare, as well as the health and welfare of those around them.”
According to a press release, Senate File 3813 appropriates $20.899 million to the Public Health Response Emergency Account. In the event the funds go unused or are reimbursed by the federal government, the money will automatically transfer back to the general fund. The emergency funds will allow the Minnesota Department of Health, in collaboration with state and federal officials, to support disease investigation, monitor potential cluster outbreaks, provide information to the public, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis. Top legislators, the administration, and public health officials remain in frequent contact.
While no large-scale travel bans are in place, officials have announced temporary flight restrictions at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. State and local officials are also working with state epidemiological officials on contingency plans that could be implemented if the need arises.
The state House of Representatives is expected to move quickly as well to get the measure to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk this week. According to several members of the Legislature, the crisis is the top priority this session.
$20.889 million in emergency funding. While we prepare resources to combat this outbreak at the capitol, I encourage everyone across Minnesota to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals in protecting their own health and welfare, as well as the health and welfare of those around them.”
According to a press release, the Senate File 3813 appropriates $20.899 million to the Public Health Response Emergency account. In the event the funds go unused or are reimbursed by the federal government, the money will automatically transfer back to the general fund. The emergency funds will allow the Minnesota Department of Health, in collaboration with state and federal officials, to support disease investigation, monitor potential cluster outbreaks, provide information to the public, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis. Top legislators, the administration, and public health officials remain in frequent contact.
While no large-scale travel bans are in place, officials have announced temporary flight restrictions at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. State and local officials are also working with state epidemiological officials on contingency plans that could be implemented if the needed arises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.