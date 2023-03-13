District 12 State Senator Torrey Westrom, 49, formerly of Elbow Lake, was injured in a weekend snowmobile crash in Leaf Valley near the Carlos Creek Winery in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call on Mar. 12, at approximately 3:03 p.m., from an individual reporting a single vehicle snowmobile accident located on the north end of Lake Ida.
Deputies and first responders responded to the scene and located Westrom about 200 yards from the shoreline.
The sheriff’s office reported that a 13-year-old juvenile male was operating a 2009 Arctic Cat two-up snowmobile with a passenger, identified as Westrom. The snowmobile struck a packed snowdrift on the lake causing Westrom to be thrown clear of the snowmobile, after which he was complaining of upper body pain.
The juvenile that was piloting the snowmobile was not injured.
North Ambulance and Leaf Valley First Responders tended to Westrom on the lake. Westrom was transported by snowmobile rescue sled to a nearby public access and transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria by North Ambulance.
Westrom’s condition is unknown at this time, however, a statement from the Senate Republican Caucus indicated that he would at least remain overnight in the hospital.
