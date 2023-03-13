Sustained injuries

Senator Torrey N. Westrom (12, R), was hospitalized on Sunday, following being thrown from a snowmobile operated by a 13-year-old.

 Submitted | Minnesota House of Representatives

District 12 State Senator Torrey Westrom, 49, formerly of Elbow Lake, was injured in a weekend snowmobile crash in Leaf Valley near the Carlos Creek Winery in Douglas County.



