An eye care professional at local business InVision Eye Care, has been selected for the Minnesota Optometric Association’s Paraoptometric of the Year.
Dani Murdoff has been a vital member of the InVision team for 11 years. She is an American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO) certified optician, a contact lens technician with certification from the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners (ABO-NCLE) and an American Osteopathic Board of Ophthalmology (AOA) certified paraoptometric coder.
In the announcement proclaiming Murdoff's recognition, it stated that Murdoff is a remarkable leader when serving her profession, her patients and her community. She is currently enrolled in an elite leadership connection course.
Murdoff explained that paraoptometrics are allied health professionals who assist doctors of optometry in providing their highest level of vision care to patients. In order to practice, paraoptometrics must undergo certification developed by the American Optometric Association, which encourages continuing education and knowledge.
Murdoff has been a strong advocate for the optometric profession. She has personally met with her state representative to advocate for consumer protection in the eye care bill, securing him as a co-author.
“I have had a long eye health history myself, so being in this profession has always been something that has interested me,” said Murdoff.
Murdoff has also written letters to legislators about advancing scope of practice for doctors of optometry using her own experience as a patient.
“At the age of four, I had my first corneal transplant due to a virus. Which ultimately led to cataract surgery in that eye and another transplant.Once settled into my role as an optician, I found myself wanting to further my knowledge and roles at InVision. I then became an ABO certified optician, a NCLE certified contact lens technician and an AOA certified paraoptometric coder. InVision Eye Care has given me all the tools and opportunities to help me advance in my profession to where I am today,”said Murdoff.
Murdoff is also very active in the community, giving her time to many charitable organizations and is a founding member of the Fergus Falls Mowing Club, an organization that assists citizens in our community that do not have the means to take care of their own yard work.
In addition, Murdoff volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, United Way and the Adopt a Highway program.
Murdoff said she was surprised when Beth Coleman-Jensen from the Minnesota Optometric Association showed up.
“I was definitely shocked; this was something that was never on my radar or that I thought I could achieve. Now that I have had a little time to process it all, I am more than honored to be the 2022 Paraoptometric of the Year for MN Optometric Association,” added Murdoff.
Murdoff says the most rewarding part of the job is completing challenging insurance coverage issues and succeeding, helping young children learn how to insert contact lenses, seeing patients experience that life-changing moment, when they try on their first pair of glasses and helping the InVision team reach their goals and tasks successfully.
InVision Eye Care is located at 810 North Baird Avenue and online at ffvision.com. Appointments are available by calling 218-736-5609.