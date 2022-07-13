Starting from an entry level position with Otter Tail County Human Services in 1990, as a social worker and rising through the ranks, Deb Sjostrom has definitely made an impact. She is now being honored for that service from the Minnesota Association of County Social Service Administrators.
Sjostrom was recently awarded the 2022 Human Services Award. MACSSA said she was nominated for the award based on her demonstration of outstanding leadership, her demonstration of high level of commitment to serving persons in need and her exemplary professional standards.
Mathew Freeman, MACSSA Executive Director, presented Sjostrom with the plaque at the recent Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners meeting and said, “Deb is a great leader in building trust and relationships. She is recognized as an advocate for all county social services. She is tenacious and hardworking.”
Sjostrom was recognized as a leader and was promoted to supervisor in 2006 in the long-term care/development disabilities unit. She took over the helm of the department as director in 2015 and continues to serve in this role. She has been a member of MACSSA since 2010 and during that time has assumed many leadership roles including secretary, president-elect, president and past-president.
Sjostrom reflected on the honor she received and how honored she is to do her job.
“Being able to serve county government has been a real honor and privilege. Being nominated and receiving this award, speaks to how important that is to me,” said Sjostrom.
Sjostrom said the department is trying to make their services even better with a new initiative.
“An example that serves both of those goals that we are doing right now, we’re doing some human services organizational alignment work internally and that work will be addressing things like our leadership structure, our hiring process, our training process and how we do some of our work. This work will hopefully help us serve people more efficiently and effectively and also serve our employees real well,” said Sjostrom. “It is about the ability to serve and help people but also to lead a team to help people. Initiatives and work around serving people well and serving our employees well are the things that are the most important to me.”
Sjostrom has also had to guide the department through multiple and complex investigations involving crimes against children and steer through the media attention while still maintaining order in the department, most notably in 2018, with high profile cases like the death of 6-year-old Justis Rae Burland and most recently an 11-year-old boy that died in 2021, after suffering abuse. Reggie Bethel received more than 12 years in prison in March of this year after being convicted of 2nd degree murder in the death of an 11-year-old boy.
Commissioner Kurt Mortenson congratulated Sjostrom and added, “your leadership is evident in the county, the state and beyond. Thanks for your commitment. Your leadership has impacted Otter Tail County in a very positive way.”
Julie Ellis nominated Sjostrom and had this to say about her commitment to persons in need: "In the process of navigating bureaucracies and complex policy issues, she does not lose sight of the constituents and consumers in need of services. Sjostrom is fiercely driven to advocate for others – those that are in need, are marginalized or are underrepresented. Her motivation is pure. She is 100% others-focused."
"I was fortunate to be at the event to witness the standing ovation, the caring and respect her colleagues across the state have for her and the recognition of the lengthy list of contributions she’s made that have served not only Otter Tail County but Minnesota as a whole," said Lynne Valdes, Otter Tail County deputy administrator.
The Minnesota Association of County Social Service Administrators is a professional association of human service administrators.