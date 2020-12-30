Minimum wage workers will be receiving a small raise from the state Jan. 1 as minimum wage is set to move from $10 an hour to $10.08, an 8-cent increase. The change comes from Minnesota’s decision to index minimum wage to inflation, which took effect in 2018, with a 2.5% cap.
The eight-cent increase is for businesses in Minnesota that make $500,000 or more a year. For businesses that make less than that, as well as for youth workers under the age of 18 and training workers under the age of 20, wages saw a 6-cent increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.21.
Lisa Workman, president of the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce, says businesses in the area typically pay above minimum wage anyway and most won’t be impacted by the increase. “Most of the businesses in Fergus Falls are paying above minimum wage as it is, just in order to attract employees,” she says. “They want to be competitive, so they’re paying over the minimum as it is, it’s just that when it’s mandated, they have to make other changes. I don’t think there are too many that will be directly impacted by this, as far as the fact that, if they have people at minimum wage.”
Workman says that when the minimum wage goes up, it affects everyone’s wages. “I think the challenge is that, anytime you raise what the minimum wage is, then every wage, every position, anticipates their wage to go up because the minimum wage starts to creep up to where they’re currently paying people,” she says.
This means businesses may need to make adjustments to how and where they spend their money. Workman says employers will have to consider, “Now we have to pay more in wages so we can’t spend as much in health care, or vacation benefits, or retirement, or coffee for our employees, or free parking — or whatever that is.”
Most of the businesses in Fergus Falls would be in the small business category, meaning they’re only increasing wages by 8 cents. The increase will also affect nonprofits.
Since this is a change to minimum wage that was decided on a few years ago, Workman says businesses are aware of it and have had time to plan. The COVID pandemic and its effects on business are what’s currently of most concern to local businesses.
“We definitely want to make sure that the employers are abiding by it, that it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Workman said, “but so many businesses have been dealing with the effects of COVID, whether it’s shutdowns or they aren’t getting product to either sell or to manufacture goods, whatever it is, that’s been kind of the main focus recently.”
Meanwhile, local ordinances in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have goals of an eventual minimum wage of $15, will see wages go up on July 1. For large businesses (more than 100 employees) in Minneapolis, minimum wage will go from $13.25 to $14.25 an hour, or $11.75 to $12.50 for small businesses (less than 100 employees). In St. Paul, minimum wage will go from $11.50 to $12.50 an hour for businesses with more than 100 employees, $10 to $11 an hour for businesses with six to 100 employees, or $9.25 to $10 for businesses with five or fewer employees.
In February 2020, about 8.5% of jobs in Minnesota paid minimum wage or less. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, February was the last month before the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the economy.
