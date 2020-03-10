Tuesday, March 10 was Township Day, giving Minnesota’s nearly 1 million township residents an opportunity to have face-to-face meetings with their locally elected officials and vote on tax levies. As part of Township Day, Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha began a tour around the state, meeting with local governments to talk about their economies and, as she puts it, get the story behind the numbers she sees on a daily basis.
“You hear things in a different way when you’re meeting with someone in person,” Blaha says. In Fergus Falls, she’ll be meeting with Mayor Ben Schierer and some members of the city council. “I like to get an economic temperature, how are you feeling, how is your economic development working, how are you feeling about your infrastructure, changing populations, demographic shifts especially with aging? I like to talk about housing, so I’m looking for the trends that they’re seeing on that.”
She takes what she hears in these meetings and combines them with data to create reports. “One of the things that I’m doing in my term is trying to increase the visibility of our data and make it more accessible,” she says. “I want anybody who wants to make a decision about their community to have access to good data to build that decision.”
Blaha’s office oversees almost $40 billion in local government spending and traveling around the state gives her a chance to see how that money is being used, what changes could be made and what additional support can be offered. “We spend our time deeply involved in local government and you can’t get much more local than a township. I’d argue local government is one of the most effective levels (of government) that we have,” she says. “If local government doesn’t work, none of us get out our driveway, our hospitals shut down, our lights turn off, our water doesn’t flow, our kids don’t get to school. It’s very concrete and has to happen, so you figure out ways to find compromise, to find solutions, you get creative, I think it’s something that every level of government can take a lesson from townships.”
Part of the impetus of her tour during Township Day is Morken Township supervisor Loren Ingebretsen is celebrating his 40th anniversary as a township administrator. Blaha met Ingebretsen two years ago and he invited her to return in 2020 to celebrate that milestone with him. “Forty years, I have to go to that, so I made that commitment to him two years ago,” she says.
