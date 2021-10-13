Having to stay at home during the pandemic was certainly a big bummer for a lot of us. Large gatherings, parties and activities were not an option and left us either cozying up on the couch with a book or attempting to “Zoom” party with our friends. Which, let’s be honest, isn’t nearly as much fun as the real thing.
But, the extra hours at home offered an opportunity for us to sit with our thoughts.
Uh oh.
A scary activity that many of us avoid at all costs.
That extra reflection time was actually a silver lining of the social isolation we all experienced. We were given the opportunity to realize what was actually worth our time.
The go-go-go nature of our society isn’t necessarily the healthiest way to live our lives. Constant outings, late hours, meetings, dinners, volunteering, school, sports, I could go on ...
We were forced into saying “no” during the pandemic, and maybe, just maybe, some of us needed that nonnegotiable “no” to help us realize what was important.
Maybe you found extra time to spend with family, maybe you discovered that a certain relationship wasn’t the best for your mental health, maybe you picked up a new hobby, maybe you started going for walks, maybe you finally finished that book, maybe you saved money on unnecessary outings — the list goes on and on.
Though it’s wonderful to be able to go out again to the places we love with the people we love, let’s not let the lightning pace of our modern society bog us down again.
Let’s let the “stay at home” lessons we learned prevent us from getting sucked into saying “yes” to too many things and help us say “no” to the things that no longer serve us.
