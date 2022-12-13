Minnesota residents enrolled in Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare are urged to update their contact information to help prevent any possible gaps in health care coverage.
Cynthia MacDonald is the assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services explains why keeping the agency up-to-date on changes in personal details is so important: “Eligibility is on an annual basis, so this means a lot of things in terms of contact details could have changed, and we need to capture those changes.”
Over the past three years, eligibility has been put on pause during the COVID-19 federal public health emergency situation to maintain stability.
MacDonald notes that although the public health emergency will come to end, it is difficult to predict when that will be. 1.5 million people are enrolled in medical assistance in the state, with nearly 16,000 enrolled in the program within Otter Tail County.
“We need to get those personal details updated through the county and state level as soon possible,” MacDonald continues. “Let us know if things have changed in your life so we can be as up to date as possible. We’d like to not have gaps in people’s coverage, as that’s a pretty big inconvenience.”
For those on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare who moved in the past three years or will be moving soon, the following site is the appropriate place to update those changes: mn.gov/dhs/mycontactinfo. Keeping information current will help them keep their insurance when it’s time to renew coverage.
