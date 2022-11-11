Help for Minnesotans struggling to pay energy bills: Apply for the Energy Assistance Program and contact your utility for Cold Weather Rule protection
Minnesota homeowners and renters struggling to pay energy bills are encouraged to act now to ensure their home is warm and safe this winter. The Energy Assistance Program administered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Cold Weather Rule administered by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission give homeowners and renters options to pay utility bills, reduce energy costs and protect residents from having their heat and power disconnected.
“The Cold Weather Rule puts Minnesotans' health and safety first by ensuring your heat stays on during our cold weather months,” explains PUC Chair Katie Sieben. “We encourage you to contact your utility company now to avoid shutoffs.”
Commerce commissioner Grace Arnold explains that with one application Minnesotans can qualify for energy assistance and weatherization assistance to make energy bills more affordable and to permanently lower energy bills. Homeowners and renters can also apply for assistance to pay past-due water and sewer bills.
The Cold Weather Rule began Oct. 1 and extends through Apr. 30; the dates were extended under a state law passed in 2021.
To sign up residents must contact their respective natural gas or electric utility company and request a CWR payment plan. Minnesotans can establish a payment plan at any time during the CWR season, and once the payment plan is established, residents are protected from having their heat disconnected. If individuals are unable to agree with their utility company on a payment amount they have the right to appeal through the PUC Consumer Affairs Office at 800-657-3782.
Heat can be shut off during the winter months, so residents must make and keep the CWR payment plan you set up with natural gas or electric utility companies to receive protection between the aforementioned dates. This is true for all residential customers, including senior citizens and families with young children.
"One thing we do want our public and membership to know is that power can be shut off during winter months if payment arrangements are not kept," explains Candace Rastedt of Lake Region Electric Cooperative in Pelican Rapids.
Homeowners and renters can also qualify for energy assistance. For example, a family of four could earn up to $58,793 annually and qualify. The application considers an applicant’s most recent three months of income and does not include federal stimulus or unemployment payments.
Payments on energy and water bills are sent directly to the household’s utility company, with benefits averaging approximately $500 per household.
Additional benefits that residents may qualify for include getting reconnected to your heat and power if they have been disconnected, receiving emergency fuel delivery if individuals or families heat their homes with propane or heating oil and even help with repair or replacement of home heating systems.
The Weatherization Assistance Program is also an available option to apply for to receive free home improvements and is in place to help save residents energy and ensure homes are a warm and healthy place to live in. Minnesotans may also qualify through the same application for assistance to pay past-due water and sewer bills.
More information on the application processes for these programs can be found at the following: mn.gov/puc/consumers/shut-off-protection/.