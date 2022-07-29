According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System program, June 2022 proved to be the 62nd wettest on record over the past 128 years with 2022 so far proving to be the 25th wettest year to date over the past 128 years, showing averages of 0.08 and 3.02 inches up from normal, respectively.
While this year has been generally excellent in terms of adequate precipitation over much of Otter Tail County, almost 6% of OTC is currently experiencing D0 (abnormally dry) conditions which are characterized by low soil moisture leading to stressed pasture and row crops, an increase in fire danger, lake and river level declines and increased water temperatures.
While drought conditions present a myriad of hazards and repercussions wherever they occur they can be especially apparent at boat ramps and public water access sites.
“It’s difficult to get a trailer unstuck from a prop-wash hole,” explains Nancy Stewart, a DNR water recreation consultant.
Prop-wash holes are created from a practice called power loading, which happens when boaters utilize the motor to load the watercraft on the trailer instead of using the associated winches for the same purpose.
“Also, in the area past the hole, there is often a mound of sand or rock deposited by power loading – boats can run aground on this material and not be able to get to deep water.”
The DNR recommends avoiding the practice of power-loading at all times as these practices result in craters and deep depressions forming at the end of boat ramps, creating hidden hazards when backing in boats and trailers.
Low water levels also increase the chances of backing up past boat ramp platforms, which may lead to difficulties in launching and recovering boats and other watercraft.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone