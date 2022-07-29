Launchpad

DNR urges boaters to refrain from power loading watercraft along with checking boats and other equipment for invasive species. 

 Submitted | Hana Anderson

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System program, June 2022 proved to be the 62nd wettest on record over the past 128 years with 2022 so far proving to be the 25th wettest year to date over the past 128 years, showing averages of 0.08 and 3.02 inches up from normal, respectively.



