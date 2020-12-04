While Santa is still coming to town, he won’t really be sticking around for pictures. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that Santa Claus is immune to coronavirus, allowing him to continue working this Christmas, but families still need to take precautions.
“Visiting Santa is definitely a treasured holiday experience! As we continue to have broad and increased community spread of COVID-19, visits will look different this year,” says Jody Lien, public health director at Otter Tail County Public Health. “Our recommendation would be use of online virtual visits or a phone call from Santa, as they pose the lowest risk. There are a lot of fun options for this that can be found with a quick online search.”
Santa will be flying into Fergus Falls on Saturday, arriving at Fergus Falls Municipal Airport at 9 a.m. While families can park and greet Santa from the fence line, he’s had his elves set up a little game for kids to play instead of coming to sit on his lap.
“This year, I will not be able to take pictures with you but I am looking forward to seeing all the waves when I land at the airport,” Santa said in a video for Downtown Riverfront Council’s Over the River Holiday Festival webpage. “You have been so good this year that I have sent my elves with an important mission. They will be leaving gifts downtown Fergus Falls for you to find on December 5.”
The game, called Santa’s Toy Drop, starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday for children aged 0 to 5 years old. Families can visit downtown during the time frame for the child’s age and find a tagged candy cane. The tag will give a time and store at which a gift can be picked up for the child in the permitted age range. Children up to five years old can search for their candy canes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; children aged 6 to 12 can search from noon to 1 p.m.; and kids aged 13-18 can go looking from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information, as well as the Toy Drop map, can be found at ffriver.org/otr/.
Many events that usually feature visits with Santa have had to either cancel or make adjustments, from turning them into virtual visits or livestreams to making appointments and using more than one set. Even when in-person visits with Santa are allowed, high-fives and hugs won’t be. Masks are also still required, though some places will allow masks to be briefly removed while the photo is being taken. At a Twin Cities Cabela’s, Santa is sitting behind Plexiglas and, in Anoka, families can drive by the county sheriff’s office to wave to Santa and drop off a letter.
The Minnesota Department of Health recommends spending the holidays at home with the people who live with you and no one else. Safe ways to celebrate include going for a walk to see holiday decorations, virtual dinner or movie nights with friends and family who don’t live with you or preparing traditional family recipes for family and friends, delivered without contact.
