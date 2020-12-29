Marian Bogenrief has served the area as a licensed addiction drug counselor (LADC) providing addiction, alcohol and drug services in Minnesota for a number of years. Bogenrief has a deep personal understanding of chemical dependency and the co-occurring challenges that can affect an individual and their family due to addiction.
As a child, her mother abandoned her family and social services became involved, threatening to separate the children. Her father insisted they stay together, and they did. Bogenrief’s mother returned home to the family deep into active addiction and died at 46-years-old after an episode of heavy drinking.
As an adult, Bogenrief lost one of her six children and his friend in a drowning accident and found her social life to revolve around alcohol. It took her years to recognize that a pattern was emerging, but in an effort to break the cycle of addiction, she sought treatment for chemical dependency in 1978 and has been sober for 41 years.
Bogenrief has since devoted her life to supporting others, spending more than 26 years in the field, 17 of which were with the state of Minnesota as an LADC. Currently, she is the clinical supervisor for Northstar Behavioral Health in Fergus Falls, an establishment that opened in February 2020 on Western Avenue. “I chose Northstar Behavioral Health because it’s an organization where the client is put first. The interactive communications are wonderful, and it’s a respectful organization,” Bogenrief shared.
In October, Bogenrief was recognized for her outstanding service in the field, receiving the President’s Award, which was presented to her via Zoom during the Minnesota Association of Resource for Recovery and Chemical Health (MAARCH) conference. “My reaction to receiving the President’s Award was both of honor and (it was) humbling to be selected out of the hundreds of counselors in the state of Minnesota,” Bogenrief shared.
“Addiction is a medical condition,” Bogenrief said. “Most families are the inspiration and catalyst for assisting loved ones getting assistance.”
