What a steal!

Partners of Steal a Deal, Patrick and Jen Hofer and James Iverson, opened the discount store to provide the community and surrounding area with a variety of deeply discounted merchandise.

A new discount retail store has opened in Fergus Falls. Located at 1209 West Lincoln Avenue on the east end of the former Sunmart building, Steal a Deal is an 8,000 square foot discount warehouse that sells everything from furniture and household items to tools and more.



