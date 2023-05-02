A new discount retail store has opened in Fergus Falls. Located at 1209 West Lincoln Avenue on the east end of the former Sunmart building, Steal a Deal is an 8,000 square foot discount warehouse that sells everything from furniture and household items to tools and more.
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
- Submitted Greater Fergus Falls
