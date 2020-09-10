Auditor Wayne Stein confirmed Thursday that double voting is a felony according to state law but added it has “never been a problem in the past” in Otter Tail County.
Minnesota is one of 31 U.S. states that prohibit double voting.
After President Donald Trump reportedly urged mail-in voters in the upcoming November elections to get their ballots in early, and to make sure they were counted by visiting the polls, it sounded to some like the nation’s head of state and chief executive was in favor of double voting.
Trump is running for a second four-year term in the election as the Republican candidate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
It has since been pointed out that his stated purpose was to ensure all ballots are counted.
Stein said Thursday that the election process in Otter Tail County has safeguards in place to prevent double voting. He believes that voting by mail will play a big role in the general election. The health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will be a major reason.
Stein said that his office has already started receiving absentee ballots. He received a couple on Thursday from some people who are planning to leave for the southern United States at the end of September.
Stein expects a “fairly significant turnout” in the Nov. 3 general elections and stated the “interest in absentee voting is high.”
The county auditor wants people to be able to begin voting at the County Government Center on West Fir Ave. in Fergus Falls on Sept. 21 and added that technically, they should be able to vote as early as Sept. 18.
Absentee voting will continue until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. The Government Service Center is normally closed on Saturdays but on Saturday, Oct. 26, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
