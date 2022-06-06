There is a phenomenal opportunity to learn about the universe and take part in activities and games for the whole family this summer at the Otter Tail County Historical Society Museum (OTCHS).
Education coordinator at OTCHS, Melissa Hermes, said that thanks to an earth and space grant from the National Informal Science Education Network, the museum will offer, in conjunction with the Fergus Falls Farmers Market, NASA–approved activities including topics as diverse as as asteroid mining, nebula spin art, orbiting objects and "Space Guess Quest."
“One of the reasons why I wrote this earth and space grant is because while we are not a science museum, we do have an incredibly close connection in our history to NASA. Karen Nyberg is from the Vining area, as well as Dr. Harrison Schmidt, who was on the Apollo 17 mission and has a home on an area lake. We’re tying the space and earth science in with local history,” said Hermes.
Hermes said the grant was applied for in 2019, and involves hands-on activities as well as all the materials from the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE). The NISE Network generates, develops, implements and collaborates on projects that strengthen and advance informal STEM learning in communities across the United States.
“There are enough materials for every activity for 100 (English-speaking) children or adults and another 100 Spanish-speaking people. In addition, all the packets include accessibility materials for those with low vision or no vision. These are often very expensive, but were covered by this grant.”
The focus is on STEM and STEAM activities. STEM means science, technology, engineering and math, with a core aspect that focuses on scientific concepts. STEAM, or STEM plus the arts, represents humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media.
Hermes added that the best part is that the courses are free and will coincide with the Fergus Falls Farmers Market, which might interest some of the regulars that come to that event as well.
As far as the museum in general, it is full steam ahead for the month of June as they return to weekend hours, which will see it open with summer hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The OTCHS is located at 1110 Lincoln Avenue West in Fergus Falls. More information is available by calling (218)736-6038.
