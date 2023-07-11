It’s often difficult to find even a spark of light when faced with dark times. American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is one way family and friends can celebrate and honor those that have battled cancer.
“The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything,” the event website states.
In 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington. He wanted to raise money and awareness to combat cancer. His friends, family, and even patients supported and watched as Klatt completed more than 83.6 miles. He raised $27,000 in pledges.
“As he circled the track, he thought of how he could get others to take part. He envisioned having teams participate in a 24-hour fundraising event. The next year, 19 teams were part of the first Relay For Life event at the historical Stadium Bowl and raised $33,000,” the Relay website says. He has since passed away, but his legacy of showing how one person can make a difference is strong.
Otter Tail County will hold its annual Relay for Life on Jul. 14 beginning at 5:30 pm at the Ted Meinhover Football Field in Perham.
Every one has been touched by cancer in some way.
For Lisa Robert, being involved is a way to honor her sister, Robianne Schultz. “I became involved with Relay for Life through my sister Robianne. She was diagnosed in 2001 and shortly after, our family became involved with the Relay,” Robert said.
“My family has had a history of cancer with my grandmother having colon cancer, my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and most recently my husband, Ed, was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” explained Roberts.
She has stepped up to honor those lost and stand beside those still fighting. Her sister, Schultz, was the State Lead for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACA CAN) before her death in 2017. Recently, Robert took the role of a Lead Volunteer for ACA CAN, a role which has special meaning to her: “I want to continue her legacy of being a voice for cancer patients and also be an advocate for my husband and all men fighting cancer.”
Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue throughout, pausing during ceremonies. Open ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. and the Luminaria ceremony will be at 9:15. There will be a silent auction, wacky hair, kids games, bounce house, education activities, pizza on the grill, shakes, smoothies and so much more. The relay will close at 6 a.m. with a closing ceremony.
For more than 36 years, Relay For Life has been the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. Communities around the globe have taken action for lifesaving change and come together to honor and remember loved ones.
Family members and friends, like Robert, put a lot of time and energy into this event, but they do it with a common goal in mind. Roberts said, “Hopefully someday saying we found a cure.”
For information visit relayforlife.org.