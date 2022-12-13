A local Fergus Falls School Board member took part in the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) delegate assembly meeting held Dec. 3, in Minneapolis alongside more than 100 delegates from across the state.
Longtime board member Matt Lemke said it's an honor to be selected and participate and also to advocate for important outstate and local concerns.
“You run to be a delegate. The MSBA has twelve districts. Within that their delegate areas. There’s 30 delegate areas in the state of Minnesota. My area is Delegate Area 24 … I’ve done it before.,” said Lemke.
According to their website, MSBA’s Legislative Policies are adopted through the delegate assembly — which is recognized as one of the most effective grassroots approaches of any of the interests represented at the state capitol. School board members from throughout the state are elected for a two-year term by their peers to serve as delegates.
The organization also states that each December, delegates discuss and vote on various legislative resolutions submitted by school boards and individual school board members. Those resolutions that receive a majority vote, as well as positions adopted during previous years, become the basis for MSBA staff lobbying efforts on behalf of all public school board members in the state.
Lemke stated that if a legislative package is approved, legislators will pass certain requirements onto school districts as mandates, but provide no funding to facilitate the mandate.
Lemke stated as an example, among the new mandates that were passed in previous sessions that had no funding appropriated, included special education mandates.
“I think that’s probably the one everybody knows about. It’s not that the school districts are saying we shouldn’t do it, because we should. If you’re going to put a mandate or requirement on school districts to perform a duty, then the funding should be there to support that initiative or requirement or mandate,” said Lemke.
This year, the delegate assembly approved 14 of 18 legislative resolutions.
Noteworthy resolutions the delegates passed during the 2022 meeting included urging the Minnesota Legislature to:
- Build and sustain a comprehensive state policy and financial framework that expands the teaching and learning of computer science.
- Require Minnesota PSEO institutions and school districts to collaborate on student success by sharing timely, relevant educational data.
- Reaffirm the value and importance of school boards through allowing them to retain local control and inherent managerial rights.
- Resist new statewide mandates on school boards.
The resolutions approved on Dec. 3 will be added to MSBA’s official legislative positions which help guide the MSBA Government Relations staff during their advocacy efforts during the legislative session.
For more information on MSBA’s mission and current work visit them online at mnmsba.org