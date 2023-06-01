In a major win for communities like Fergus Falls, the State Historic Tax Credit, part of the Omnibus Tax bill, was extended after a defeating loss in the previous session.
The extension is good for eight years, which puts developers and investors in a better position for a long time to come according to Otter Tail County Historical Society executive director and Minnesota State Historic Preservation Review board member Chris Schuelke.
“I’m so glad they finally got that done because it is a great incentive in historic preservation projects. For instance, with the Historic Tax Credit, there would be absolutely no chance for development at the former Regional Treatment Center without the credit being available. That gives us a glimmer of hope that we may be able to find some investors for that facility. It is definitely an incentive for people to invest in historic properties,” said Schuelke.
Schuelke also pointed out that other projects like the Red River Mill would not have been possible without the credit.
"Being on the review board, I run across where we review Nation Register projects for the state of Minnesota. The credit is one of the most utilized financial incentives for investors of historic buildings,” added Schuelke.
The extension is good through Jun. 30, 2030.
According to the organization RevitalizeMN, the tax credit has proven its effectiveness since 2010, generating nearly $6 billion in economic activity over time. For every $1 invested, the tax credit has yielded an impressive return on investment of nearly $10 in economic activity, showcasing its immense value for the state's economy.
RevitalizeMN also states in a release that since its inception in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession, the Historic Tax Credit has created and supported over 28,000 jobs and has been instrumental in more than 170 projects throughout Minnesota. Its absence meant a loss of more than $1 million per day for the state. Numerous transformative projects currently in development would not have been possible without the Historic Tax Credit.
