There has been a lot of confusion surrounding the honey industry lately, with many conflicting viewpoints vying for consumers’ attention. So, what's really going on behind the scenes in this sticky business?
Wes Hull, Jeff Hull and Heidi Hull, who are third-generation beekeepers in Battle Lake, discussed the issue. The Hull family has been making honey since the 1890s. Today, they care for 3,000 hives in Otter Tail and Becker Counties.
The Hull family works with Sue Bee, the Sioux Honey Association Co-Op. Sue Bee sets itself apart by having strict purity and quality standards and the honey that comes from the Hull farms undergoes an extensive testing process — checking for pesticides, chemicals, purity and quality. Sue Bee also prides itself on supporting domestic beekeepers and is committed to selling pure American-produced honey from U.S. beekeepers.
This is not always true for many packers of honey. Some packers buy cheaper, imported honey rather than buying domestically from U.S. beekeepers. This honey is imported at low costs that undercut domestic beekeepers, making it difficult for them to stay afloat.
In addition to that, honey substitutes are popping up on grocery store shelves, many of which are filled with sugar, corn syrup, beet syrup or rice syrup. If proper testing isn’t performed, these sugary substitutes can even make their way into honey that consumers believe is pure, also known as honey adulteration. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there is currently no solid solution to address the lack of effective methods to regulate the production of adulterated honey.
Wes explained that the best way to avoid consuming adulterated honey is to buy local honey, which can be purchased at local farmer’s markets, from local beekeepers, and even many grocery stores try to carry local honey.
If you are purchasing honey from a grocery store, Wes recommends turning the bottle around and looking for the country of origin. If one isn’t listed, or if many are listed, he suggests putting that bottle back on the shelf.
Another point of contention beekeepers are grappling with is the suggestion that beekeepers may be harming native bee populations. The Hull beekeepers say this is false. “We’ve got more native pollinators now than we’ve had in years,” said Jeff.
“Anything we can do to create better forage for our bees by having better habitat, that’s helping pollinators too,” explained Wes. “We’re trying to create a better environment for all pollinators.” Pollinators are certainly not limited to honeybees. They include wild bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, flies, small birds, beetles and ants, all of which play a critical role in our food production system.
Indeed, other more sinister factors may be playing a role in harming our pollinator populations. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), pollinator populations are at a critical crossroads and experts have noted significant yearly declines in honey bee colonies.
Wes has seen this first hand. “My dad used to average around 100 lbs (of honey) a hive,” he said, “and we’re not even averaging 50 lbs a hive now.”
Wes has noticed a number of factors affecting his bee populations and the USDA has noticed too. Backed by years of research, studies prove that stressors such as “pests, diseases, pesticides, pollutants/toxins, nutritional deficits, habitat loss, effects of climate variability, agricultural production intensification, reduced species or genetic diversity and pollinator or crop management practices” are all negatively affecting pollinator populations.
The stressor that worries Wes the most is the use of certain pesticides. In particular, Neonicotinoids.
Neonicotinoids are considered “a systemic agricultural insecticide resembling nicotine,” and they are coated onto crop seeds in a talc-like powder to prevent plant pests. Neonicotinoids can impact neighboring blooming crops and accumulate in the soil. Considered neural toxins, neonicotinoids have been linked to declining bee populations and the USDA states that “routine, ‘as-recommended,’ planting of insecticide treated corn and soybean seeds can be harmful to bee health.”
Pesticide proponents argue that without the use of pesticides, it would become increasingly difficult to produce high-quality, affordable food and maintain food security. But, with almost 35% of the world’s food crops relying on pollinators, opponents of neonicotinoids argue that pollinator die-offs put food security at even greater risk.
Heidi went on to explain that the farmers shouldn’t be blamed for pollinator die-offs related to these pesticides. “The farmers are trying to survive also,” she says, “it’s these big companies that need to give them products that are not hurting other things along with it.”
Pollinators are in a sticky situation and our beekeepers are facing big challenges, but Wes encourages people to help by choosing to buy local honey and planting pollinator-friendly plants around their homes in order to create healthy environments for all pollinators.
