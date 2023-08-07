It’s still too soon to tell yet how much moisture is needed, but the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that Otter Tail County is still in a moderate drought as of Aug. 3.
Despite some of the recent moisture over the last weekend, Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo said it helped, but not much.
“It rained really hard in some areas of the state on Aug. 6, where some areas got two and half inches of rain. That helps, but what we need is slightly above normal precipitation for at least two or three months or double the amount of precipitation for at least a month or two to really make up for all the deeper soil moisture deficits particularly in Otter Tail County where it would definitely ease the drought conditions there,” said Romolo.
The best moisture would be sustained periods with rain.
“Around the last 90 days or so, that area (OTC) has received about three to five inches below normal in precipitation. So any rainfall that was received was definitely going into recharging the soil. You might have a day or two with rain, but then you get a day or two without rain and in the summer the demand for water from the atmosphere is pretty high. A lot higher than it is in the spring and the fall,” said Romolo.
Romolo explained that it doesn’t take a lot of time for a half inch of rainfall that has soaked into the soil to get utilized by everything that’s living in the soil like all the trees, the plants and the crops.
“You have to kind of look at this from a broader perspective or a broader timeline. These deficits build up over time. It’s going to take a good extended period to try to come out of that. This isn’t any kind of short term drought that we are in right now."
Romolo mentioned it started off that way in mid-May with what is referred to as a “flash drought." A drought is where you don't get any rain for the first 30 days and the very top of the soil starts to dry out.
“You have better moisture supplies further deeper into the soil. That's a flash drought and the ecology of the region, the plants and the trees. But fortunately you guys have been getting spotty rainfall every so often which has resulted in kind of a stabilization of a moderate drought,” said Romolo.
He said it hasn’t been as bad as around the St. Cloud area where they’re even further in deficit with precipitation or in Olmsted County where the precipitation deficits are twice as high as compared to OTC.
“I would say even over the last 30 days anywhere from an inch to two inches below normal. Then in the last 60 days it’s three to five inches below normal. It’s no surprise it’s been classified as a moderate drought,” explained Romolo.
There is a way to catch up however, but would require a lot of precipitation in a really short time window. Romolo emphasized that the 90 degree days use up those moisture resources even more.
“Drought is really driven by deficits of precipitation, however, in the summer when the temperature is high that water demand that I referred to skyrockets. What the high temperature does is it creates an avenue for water to evaporate more effectively out of the soil. It dries up the soil faster than it would under cooler or normal temperature conditions. Temperature can definitely exacerbate drought conditions rapidly because it drives water demand higher,” concluded Romolo.
The current U.S. Drought Monitor map can be viewed online at: droughtmonitor.unl.edu.