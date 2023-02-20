STORM

A storm in the summer of 2022 brought much needed precipitation in mid-July.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

The dry conditions experienced over the last few years continue to persist in the midwest, especially in Otter Tail County.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?