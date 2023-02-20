The dry conditions experienced over the last few years continue to persist in the midwest, especially in Otter Tail County.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map released every Thursday shows parts of the country as a whole, that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: abnormally dry, showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.
On the current map, OTC is considered to be in a “moderate drought," with the far Southeast corner being listed as “abnormally dry."
Brian Fuchs of the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), who puts together the maps for the United States and Puerto Rico, said the most current round of snow during the last week is encouraging, but feels it depends on continued future snow or rain.
“Trying to focus on how much of that moisture could get into the ground and the hydrologic system overall, the data that I have for the most current map, ended the morning of Feb. 14 and I know there’s been a lot of good precipitation on Tuesday (Feb. 14) and Wednesday (Feb. 15) in that (system). I did hear from the (Minnesota) State Fire office in their report that it’s going to be a good week in Minnesota for the areas that did pick up the most rain and then transitioned over to snow. We really don’t look at a specific amount of rain, but this could impact the next forecast potentially,” said Fuchs.
According to their website where the map can be viewed or downloaded, “The Drought Monitor has been a team effort since its inception in 1999, produced jointly by the NDMC at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).”
It got so bad in summer of 2021 that due to drought conditions in the area, algae blooms became present on the reservoir at Wright Lake where the city of Fergus Falls draws its water from, due to the excessive heat and the ongoing drought conditions which were contributing to a tremendous growth of algae. Also, Orwell Dam, southwest of Fergus Falls reported that for the first time in many years they were forced to close their main gate due to the water level being too low entering the dam, so dam operators at the facility went into a mode known as low-flow release, with the goal to be at least at 80 feet per cubic foot.
Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo said the map is more reflective of what happened in the summer and fall of 2022.
“Much of the area is three to five inches below normal for the year. Basically, drought conditions crept in from summer through to the fall. It got really bad in the fall because we had a really dry September,” said Romolo.
Romolo mentioned they are constantly observing many different data sets to determine drought or dry conditions.
“We use a lot of tools to monitor drought. One of the biggest factors that we use is precipitation. When it falls as rainfall in the summertime it goes directly into the ground, but in the wintertime the ground is frozen and most of the precipitation is stored in a solid state with ice and snow. It can’t contribute to soil moisture if it’s locked in this state of solidness where it stays there until it can be delivered into the soil in the spring. If you look at the snow water equivalent maps, we’re looking at anywhere from three to four inches of snow water equivalent on the ground. That may have changed recently because we got a lot of rain. Nothing melts snow quicker than rainfall,” said Romolo.
They are essentially taking a wait and see approach.
“Conditions with the snow on the ground are encouraging so we could see improvements once the snow melts. However, we are still going to need a healthy amount of precipitation in April and May to help fill up our lakes and rivers and refill our soil with moisture. A lot of people think that when drought conditions are removed by the NDMC that things are great. Lakes are topped off, rivers are gushing and the ground is soaked with water but that’s not the case, there is just enough activity going on that it’s not a drought and right on that threshold. You’re never more vulnerable to drought than right at that point,” said Romolo.
The latest advisory from the NDMC states that: “In the storm track, most areas were well above normal for weekly precipitation and some recorded over 400% of normal for the week. Temperatures for the week were well above normal for the entire region with areas of the upper Midwest 12-16 degrees above normal. The active weather over some of the drought areas allowed for improvements.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor current map can be viewed online at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.