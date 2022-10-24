An 85-year legacy

A group photo of all who attended the 85th celebration and dedication in front of LREC’s Pelican Rapids headquarters and lineworker statue.

 Submitted

2022 marks 85 years since local farmers and rural residents came together to form Lake Region Electric Cooperative. By establishing LREC these community members brought electricity to the people and farms located in the surrounding rural areas while improving and forever changing the quality of life of area residents and farming operations. To celebrate this milestone the organization recently held a special dedication on Oct. 13 for all employees and board members past, present and future.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?