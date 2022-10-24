2022 marks 85 years since local farmers and rural residents came together to form Lake Region Electric Cooperative. By establishing LREC these community members brought electricity to the people and farms located in the surrounding rural areas while improving and forever changing the quality of life of area residents and farming operations. To celebrate this milestone the organization recently held a special dedication on Oct. 13 for all employees and board members past, present and future.
During the celebration, LREC officially dedicated the lineworker statue to former and current employees, board members and respective families at the Pelican Rapids headquarters. While addressing event attendees, CEO Tim Thompson stated: “I am so thankful we were able to build this statue in front of our building. Each day as I see it, it triggers thoughts. Some days it reminds me of the grit and dedication it took to build this cooperative, and some days it reminds me of the risks and dangers our employees deal with and how important our safety is.”
Thompson further went on to reference the meaning of the statue, explaining that it is an enduring tribute to everyone in our cooperative, not just the lineworker who is depicted, but also all of their current and former employees, along with all of the current and former board members.
“Each employee has served Lake Region diligently and worked to provide our members with safe, reliable and affordable electricity, as well as the innovative services that will grow the cooperative and improve lives,” Thompson stated.
The statue depicts in great detail a lineworker climbing a pole complete with a plaque that reads: “This statue is dedicated to the men and women–past, present and future–that strive to serve the members of Lake Region Electric Cooperative.”
Thompson thanked everyone for attending the employee 85th celebration and for helping to build the cooperative into what it is today: “Let this statue serve as a visible reminder during the days and during the nights when the lights shine upon it, how Lake Region Electric Cooperative employees demonstrate their never ending efforts put into our cooperative regardless of the conditions.”
