Nycklemoe & Ellig, P.A. Attorneys at Law in Fergus Falls has been helping area residents navigate the legal system since 1925, focusing heavily in worker compensation, personal injury, family law, real estate and estate planning.
Barb Lewis is a legal assistant that has been working with the law firm since 1968 after attending Alexandria Technical and Community College. She works in areas regarding estates, guardianships and conservatorships along with real estate transactions. Lewis is also involved with the drafting of ordinances for the City of Fergus Falls and with keeping the city’s code up to date.
Lewis also works closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, State of Minnesota and The Nature Conservancy in matters relating to conservation easements for the preservation of wetlands.
“We kind of learn together,” Lewis says. “The laws change constantly, the forms change constantly and what we do changes constantly, so hanging in there and working together really means a lot.”
Lewis recalls the shifts in technology through her work over the 54 years she’s been a member of the Nycklemoe legal team, noting the office’s past use of duplicating machines and carbon copies, electric typewriters and eventually computers and a shift to storing documents digitally.
“Barb’s quite a testament to our office,” Rolf Nycklemoe mentions. He currently is the city attorney for Fergus Falls and Lewis noted that he was two years old when she began working for the firm.
“Everybody’s really friendly here,” Lewis says. “I just really like the people I work with, the people I work for and the actual work itself.”
Lewis plans to remain as a member of family-oriented law office team for the foreseeable future.
