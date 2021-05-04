The day dedicated to celebrating mothers falls on the second Sunday in May every year. This year, that date is May 9.
Discussion regarding Mother’s Day gifts has revealed that the most common gifts are flowers and food, either by taking Mom out to eat or treating her to a meal she doesn’t have to prepare herself, however, other gifts such as jewelry, candy, or something mom has simply wanted are frequented options as well.
Local options are plentiful when searching for the perfect gift for mothers. For the fashion jewelry enthusiast, local company, Cecelia Designs retails pieces from their collection at The Market and Meadow Farm Foods. Fine jewelry is available at a number of jewelers in downtown Fergus Falls. Floral
arrangements can be ordered from the Flower Mill and outdoor or garden-specific flowers and plants are available at greenhouses scattered throughout the area, including Nature’s Garden World or Swedberg Nursery in Battle Lake. For the book lover, Victor Lundeen Company has a wonderful selection, as well as a number of other gift options. Gift certificates are always a good option. There is even a local subscription box option that will not only be a wonderful gift, but supports other mothers with Haiti Mama’s Mama to Mama Box.
Subscription boxes are a unique gift idea for moms, with a wide variety of options that intersect with the interests or desires of any mom. Options such as Hello Fresh provide everything needed to cook a meal at home where trendy items are provided in boxes such as Fab Fit Fun. Makeup enthusiasts may appreciate Boxycharm or IPSY while avid readers can choose their favorite of five books with Book of the Month. With an idea of what type of items are desired to gift, there is certain to be a subscription box that fits the theme.
