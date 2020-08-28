A mural drawn in front of The Trump Shop in downtown Fergus Falls briefly brought two sides of the political divide this past Tuesday night, although by Wednesday morning their work was erased by the city.
Drew Smith, activist and Adams Elementary School special education paraprofessional, got the idea for the mural after seeing posts on Facebook about the store, which opened earlier this month. People had written anti-Trump chalk messages that indicated The Trump Shop was not welcome in the community. “I had seen on Facebook that The Trump Shop had opened up and I saw that there were some political messages written in chalk out front and I came up with the idea to do more of a human rights mural,” Smith says. “I designed the mural with ‘love is love,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and ‘trans lives matter,’ and wanted to put that out front, trying to stay away from politics and just make it human rights.”
Instead of shooing them away, the employee at The Trump Store, who has since been fired and wished not to be named, joined them. “The gentleman that works at the shop even was going to help us, at one point, color in the mural, but he has a bad knee,” Smith said. “We included the ‘pro black does not equal anti cop’ message next to the fist at the request of ... the worker that night, he asked us if we would include that and we obliged, we said, ‘Absolutely, that is something that we can put down.’”
The employee did call the police, under the request of the businessowners who asked him to call if there were people writing messages in chalk. When the police arrived, the exchange was cordial and the mural was allowed to stay. “The officer came, he was very pleasant, he was very nice. He took my name, he asked, if it were requested, that I would come and wash it off in the morning,” Smith said. The employee did not request it to be washed off, and said that he liked the mural because it was something bright and colorful that would attract people to his storefront, but by Wednesday morning the mural was gone.
The removal goes back to prior instructions Fergus Falls mayor, Ben Schierer, gave to city workers. “A week and a half earlier, the city received multiple notifications of messages being chalked on public property. As mayor, I was asked how I felt the city should respond,” Schierer says. At the time, he told the city to remove any chalk drawings and he continues to stand by that decision. “Regardless of how peaceful or profane, I do not believe that individuals have the right to place their message on taxpayer-funded property,” he says.
He adds that people are free to demonstrate peacefully “within the law” on public property or to write their messages on private property. Schierer says the city is not targeting any one message or location specifically, and that all chalk art and messages will be periodically erased by the city from now on: “Going forward, the city will have a regularly scheduled downtown sidewalk cleaning and maintenance policy that is in writing and enforced consistently.”
After the mural, additional messages began to be added, including profane language and swastikas. “More people have gone to add things and I would like to clarify that the ones adding the messages now are not affiliated with the original mural that we drew. There has been some vulgarities written, some Nazi signs written out front and that is not the message that we were trying to send with the mural,” says Smith.
The ex-employee for the store made an effort to clean the vulgar drawings while leaving the positive messages intact, but admits that a verbal altercation with a group of high schoolers who were blocking the entrance to his store and refusing to move when asked led to his termination.
The current employee, Rod Gatte, says getting angry at protestors isn’t beneficial for the store. “He just handled it wrong, he should not have lost his temper, screaming at people never works, they just come back with more. I had people antagonizing me at Detroit Lakes when I opened that store and I handled it different, now they leave us alone,” he says. Gatte is from Louisiana and typically works selling rock-’n’-roll merchandise at state fairs, but since they were all canceled this summer he joined L&G Concessions and Merchandising, the owners of The Trump Store, to sell Trump merchandise.
L&G Concessions and Merchandising is a Gibsonton, Florida-based company that normally sells concessions and merchandise at sporting events and fairs but has pivoted to opening these unofficial Trump merchandise retail pop-up shops, unaffiliated with the campaign or the Republican party. Showtime Novelties, another Gibsonton-based company that is registered with the state of Minnesota, also helps operate the store, owned by Donovan and Derek Allen. In an Aug. 6 article from KARE-11, Derek Allen said, “he’s looking to capitalize on what he expects will be a red wave in Minnesota.”
Marcia Huddleston, deputy chair of The Republican Party of Otter Tail County, said, “Those are just stores put up by Trump supporters for profit. Other than buying stuff from them, we don’t have any affiliation with them.”
Smith says the mural was meant to show minorities in the community that they are welcome here and there was no anti-Republican or anti-Trump sentiment. “I tried to steer away from, even though my views don’t politically align with him, I wanted it to be social justice, open a dialogue, and show members in our community that are in the minority groups that you are welcome here and you are loved,” he said.
