Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) recently announced its total amount of funding given for the first year of the two-year Operating Support Grant. LRAC was able to award $95,300 in funding to eligible organizations — some of which are local to Otter Tail County.
The grant is designed to support, strengthen and stabilize the local arts organizations that are vital to a vibrant arts community.
On Feb. 15, 19 different arts organizations throughout the region were awarded funds through the Operating Support Grant in order to support their operating costs for the next two years.
LRAC explained that grant totals awarded were calculated based off of a two-year average of the organizations operating expenses. The first year’s funding has been distributed and the second year’s funding will be distributed to the organizations in 2023.
“LRAC congratulates the awardees of the 2022 Operating Support Grant Round,” stated LRAC in a press release about the grant.
Below is a list of organizations that were awarded funding through the Operating Support Grant and the funding amount for their first year:
· The Rourke Art Gallery Museum (Moorhead) — $8,000
