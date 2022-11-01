You may have heard the phrase, “Students don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” I strongly believe relationships are at the heart of all learning. Without a base of mutual trust and respect, the educational content will often go unnoticed or not be retained.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?