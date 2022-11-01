You may have heard the phrase, “Students don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” I strongly believe relationships are at the heart of all learning. Without a base of mutual trust and respect, the educational content will often go unnoticed or not be retained.
According to the Search Institute, developmental relationships are the roots of young people’s success. They are essential for all young people, in every community. When young people experience these relationships in their families, schools, programs, and communities, they are more likely to be resilient in the face of challenges and grow up thriving.
Through developmental relationships, young people …
Discover who they are;
Cultivate the abilities needed for them to shape their own lives; and
Learn how to engage with and contribute to the world around them.
Through focused conversation and discussion during the past few months, it is clear the faculty and staff at Fergus Falls Middle School fully recognize that. This year the Middle School has implemented an advisory period for students in 7th and 8th grade called Otter Advisory. This is a 25 minute session that meets two times per week in small groups with an advisor. On Tuesdays, advisors deliver a lesson that encourages students to be the best person they can be. Topics our students have explored so far this year include the value of goal setting, thinking positively, and recognizing how to act and adjust. On Fridays, advisors work with students to check grades and complete homework in a guided study hall. The overall focus of this time is for our teachers to foster positive relationships with our students and vice versa. Our belief is that with small groups we see on a regular basis in a supportive environment, students will better be able to develop trusting relationships with their peers and teachers to positively enhance their educational experience each day.
Many of us would agree that schools should focus on teaching students reading, writing, and math. The reality is to achieve excellence in those areas, educators need to make sure our students are ready to learn. We, as educators, need to focus on the person first. With the guidance and leadership of our advisors, we are confident that our students will have better attendance, less missing assignments, and have a more positive educational experience.
