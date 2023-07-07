Whether you’re a lifelong resident or enjoying a summer vacation in this place we call paradise, it’s an event that you don’t want to miss that is an annual tradition.
The courthouse concert will be held on Jul. 11, at high noon on the front lawn of the historic Otter Tail County Courthouse.
The annual old-fashioned band concert has been a summer staple for over thirty years starting in the early 1990s.
The performance will feature the traditional brass sounds of the Carlisle Band and a homemade lunch from the West Otter Tail County Shooting Sports Club.
The Carlisle Band was founded in 1894.
Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Schuelke said the Carlisle band has been involved with the courthouse concert since the beginning.
“They have been the go-to community band. They are the second oldest continuously playing community band in Minnesota,” said Schuelke.
Schuelke said the impetus for starting the concert was actually reviving a long ago tradition in many communities.
“A number of years ago we were doing an exhibit on sports and recreation in Otter Tail County and one of the oldest forms of entertainment in the county were the community bands. Almost every town had a community band. They would have free band concerts. So we decided to do something kind of old-fashioned to harken back to those days,” said Schuelke.
He said they've never charged anything for attending the concert.
“The Carlisle Band plays a lot of old fashioned marching music and brass music. Kind of along the lines of John Philip Sousa, that kind of genre and so it’s a nice mid-day break, people can bring their lawn chairs and enjoy music on the lawn of the historic courthouse,” said Schuelke.
Schuelke said the courthouse itself dates its origination to 1920's.
“The original courthouse on that footprint was destroyed in the 1919 Fergus Falls Cyclone and so they built the current one a couple years later and opened it in 1922. It is on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Schuelke.
If you are visiting the Fergus Falls and lakes area, this is an event that will definitely create memories and bring back the good old days of yesteryear.
For more information contact the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038 or find them on Facebook.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone