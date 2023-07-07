ON THE LAWN

The annual courthouse concert will be held on Jul. 11, at the Otter Tail County Courthouse.

 Submitted | Margene Newton

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or enjoying a summer vacation in this place we call paradise, it’s an event that you don’t want to miss that is an annual tradition.



