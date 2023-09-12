The Fergus Falls school band program has an exciting day coming next month. Special guests, The Dallas Brass, will be spending the day with band members and performing for the public that evening.
“The Dallas Brass is a musical ensemble that specializes in performing a wide range of music genres, including classical, jazz, pop, and patriotic music,” explained Scott Kummrow, Fergus Falls Middle School band director.
Their dynamic performances, which usually engage the audience, offer a little humor as well.
Kummrow said, “The group was founded in 1983 by Michael Levine, who serves as its artistic director and trumpet player. The Dallas Brass typically consists of brass instruments such as trumpets, trombones, French horns and tubas, along with percussion instruments.”
Five years ago they visited Fergus Falls. “I've developed a friendship with Levine and had him on my Podcast (insert plug for Masters of the Musiverse),” said Kummrow.
Levine is the creator of a band program called “Harmony Bridge." Some exploration of using the program, initiating it in the seventh and eighth grade band this year, has been in the works.
“When Levine connected with me and said they were in the area again we tried to find something that would work.”
On Oct. 13, The Dallas Brass will spend the day in the school with the bands. The middle school will have a session, and the high school students will have one as well. Each session is designed for that age group and will explore performing in a small ensemble.
Kummrow is excited to share this with the Fergus Falls band program: “First, the students get to hear world class musicians play. That in itself can be life changing. The students also get to perform with these musicians ... bigger deal. To have access to these musicians during the day is quite priceless. Students will get to see how professionals rehearse. They will get to ask questions about the music making process and life as a professional musician.”
After spending the day with the students and sharing their knowledge and music, The Dallas Brass will be holding a performance for the public at the Kennedy School auditorium. There just might be a few surprises and some students joining in the show.
Early bird tickets can be purchased by the families of band members through Sept. 16.
Following that, the general public can purchase tickets through Kummrow directly.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Kennedy Auditorium. “It is sure to be quite the experience.”
Contact Kummrow via email skummrow@fergusotters.org or by calling 218-998-0544 extension 9700. Tickets are $20/person. All proceeds go towards hosting the Dallas Brass.
