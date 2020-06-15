PioneerCare has named the Rev. Krehl Stringer as its new full-time chaplain following the retirement of David Strom. Stringer began serving on June 1.
Stringer is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, having served parishes in southwest Michigan and northern Minnesota, and having now been called as chaplain at PioneerCare.
He received his Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Valparaiso University in 1985, and his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago in 2006.
Krehl will bring a variety of life experience to his ministry, having served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy, a research scientist, inside sales coordinator, retail sales manager, and graduate student in philosophy at Northern Illinois University. In his off time, Krehl enjoys camping, hiking and biking, nature photography, woodworking, chess, fishing and baking bread. Krehl advocates for the basic human dignity of all God’s children.
“We are thrilled that Pastor Krehl is joining us in this important leadership role,” said Nathan Johnson, PioneerCare CEO, “the talents he brings are truly multifaceted. He will help keep PioneerCare connected with the larger faith community and guide our spiritual direction into the future.”
Krehl’s wife, Meghan, is a substitute teacher, piano and voice instructor, and church musician.
“We’re looking forward to settling into the Fergus Falls community,” Stringer says.
He and Meghan are parents of two grown children: Krehl IV, a software analyst in St. Paul, and Maddie, a junior computer science major and Japanese minor at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
