The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society. Fergus Falls Public Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to our students, families, staff and community.



