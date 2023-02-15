The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society. Fergus Falls Public Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to our students, families, staff and community.
School boards bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Some of the decisions they make are difficult and require the review and analysis of a large amount of information. Through collaboration as a team and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Minnesota.
Some of the key work of boards is to raise student achievement. This is done by creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority; establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do; ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels; being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results; creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach; forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
Even though we’re making a special effort to show our appreciation this month, school board members’ work is a year-round commitment.
This February, we’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member. Please thank them for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.
The following individuals serve the children, families and staff of Fergus Falls Public Schools:
Matt Lemke (22 Years); Melanie Cole (20 Years); Natalie Knutson (7 Years); Steve Vigesaa (7 Years); Missy Hermes (6 Years); and Kirby Anderson (5 Years). Collectively, nearly 70 years of service to the community’s children are represented on the school board. That’s pretty remarkable!
