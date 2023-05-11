Perham High School junior Lola Strong has been making a splash in the local art scene as of late.
On Apr. 19, the talented artist took home the Loonie Award for digital illustration at Daily Journal Media's first annual Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards event.
Less than a month later, Strong's mixed media artwork, titled "Fated Clovers" has received an honorable mention in the Congressional Art Competition.
The results of the competition were announced by Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach on May 10.
"Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition. We received so many wonderful submissions," expressed Fischbach in a release. "It is obvious that we have some very talented artists across Minnesota's 7th District and I look forward to see where your talents take all of you."
Strong was encouraged to enter her work into the competition by her art teacher, Peder Butenhoff, who advises his art students to enter their artwork on an annual basis.
When determining which artwork to submit, Strong decided on "Fated Clovers" for one simple, yet very complex reason — love.
"I think everything could use a little more love and kindness: people, countries, the world. One can read into whatever they please as they look at the piece, but to me, it’s the youth of a small town of America simply living and loving," Strong explained.
“Fated Clovers” is an artistic expression love — whether romantic or familial —and demonstrates how lucky one is to find the rare clovers of love in their lives.
When creating the piece, Strong first came up with the prompt: fated clovers.
"I gave myself this prompt having no idea what the piece would be," she stated. "I ended up illustrating a scene that ties two stories I imagined from my freshman year and sophomore year together. The people each have their own story, and it ties into World War II and the challenges, across the board, these young Americans faced. With each person illustrated I had a more clear vision of just who they were and how their stories knit together."
Each character in Strong's "Fated Clovers" was sketched, inked with pen, had their skin colored by a blend of alcohol markers and their clothes touched with watercolor. Texture and accents were added using gouache and colored pencil.
What started as a pastime for Strong has become a passion. She finds herself filling sketchbook after sketchbook with her artwork and pushing her abilities in artistic style and illustrative technique.
"I do owe Mr. Butenhoff a great deal of gratitude for allowing me the opportunity to enter my pieces in art shows," Strong emphasized, adding additional thanks to friends, "because otherwise my art would still be confined to my sketchbooks."
When Strong received the news that "Fated Clovers" had received an honorable mention, she was overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude.
"I saw the email and felt so grateful that my art and message was recognized at a state level."
Strong's artwork will be on display in Fischbach's Willmar office for one year, as part of the recognition for her exceptional piece.
With one year of high school remaining, Strong has yet to decide on a future path, but has her sights set on a college education.