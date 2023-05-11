Perham High School junior Lola Strong has been making a splash in the local art scene as of late. 

Lucky and love

Lola Strong's "Fated Clovers" mixed media art will be on display in Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach's Willmar office for one year, after receiving an honorable mention in the Congressional Art Competition. 


managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

