There are certain times in a person’s life when they really want everything to go well.
Thursday was one of those days for John Fromuth.
The dam inspectors were visiting the Orwell Lake flood control project.
Fromuth, the site maintenance lead, works for the United States Army Corps of Engineers and normally he is the man who does it all around the Orwell Dam project. He opens and shuts gates, makes sure the machinery is operating well and keeps the place looking like a city park.
But with the Otter Tail River dumping tons of water every minute through the 67-year-old structure the forces of nature have to be obeyed.
That is why every five years the Army Corps schedules Orwell Dam for a top-to-bottom inspection. Fromuth started his tour of duty at Orwell in 2016 so the excellent weather was a good omen for his first dam inspection.
The inspection process was slated to take place through Friday.
Instead of Canada geese winging overhead, whitetail deer sleeping on the lawn and anglers fishing from the riverbanks below the dam, Orwell was crawling with men in hardhats wearing fluorescent, green vests and sporting tools, ladders, clipboards, ropes and power equipment. A huge Korby Construction crane from Fergus Falls was on site to lift huge, steel bulwarks into place. The bulwarks were needed to shut off the spillway so that engineers can open and close the dam gates during inspection.
“The whole purpose of this is to identify something that isn’t safe and repair it,” Fromuth said.
An Army Corps of Engineers maintenance and repair crew from Fountain City, Wisconsin, was carrying out the inspection work. They travel to many of the St. Paul District’s dams and like most people who work in high-risk jobs, safety is important.
Deckhand Dakota Koenig had the job of climbing down a ladder into the bowels of the dam once the bulwarks were put into place. He wore harnesses, rubber boots and safety gear and had the appearance of a skydiver (minus the parachute). When the time came Thursday, Koenig made his way down a steel ladder embedded in the concrete wall of the dam spillway. Tools were lowered down to him by rope and he began hammering in self-tapping screws. He was actually working under Orwell Lake.
Fromuth describes Orwell as a “high-risk” dam.
Winter temperatures in Minnesota being what they are Fromuth has to occasionally deal with frozen gates.
“We do not have an emergency spillway so this dam has to be operational at all times,” Formuth said. “In the wintertime it will freeze up and we have to run heaters.”
To counter the problem, the spillway has now been fitted with an ice shroud of corrugated metal sheeting.
The dam itself is 60 feet high and 1,344 feet long at its crest. Yet there are small creatures in nature that challenge the integrity of the dam. On the mowed lawn below the dam structure a trio of maintenance men were moving about carefully looking for holes and seepage.
“They are looking for gopher holes. Gophers will destroy a dike,” Fromuth said. “They are also looking for any moisture coming up. Water can seep through.”
Fromuth has to keep the grass mowed quite short in a field immediately below the dam. If the maintenance personnel at the dam see standing water in the field they know the dike is beginning to fail.
“There are redundancies to find everything,” Fromuth said.
According to St. Paul District dam safety program manager Doug Crum, dams like Orwell that do not produce power are in place for other reasons.
“Generally when the corps gets involved it is for conservation or flood control,” Crum said.
