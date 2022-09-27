While area school districts are comprised of a vast network of academic and auxiliary staff to deliver a quality and thorough school experience, the school boards of independent districts throughout the state serve as behind-the-scenes student advocates who ensure the management of such organizations remain healthy and effective for overall student success.
Current Minnesota statute states that: “ … the board must have the general charge of the business of the district, the schoolhouses and of the interests of the schools thereof. The board’s authority to govern, manage and control the district; to carry out its duties and responsibilities; and to conduct the business of the district includes implied powers in addition to any specific powers (of which there are many) granted by the legislature.”
By Minnesota law, to qualify for election to a local school board a candidate must be at least 21 years old, an eligible voter, a district resident for at least 30 days and not a convicted sex offender or felon. Established laws governing school boards in the state also dictate that they must consist of six or seven members although exceptions have been created by special legislation for consolidated school districts.
Terms for school board members are four years, with elections taking place during the November general election on either odd or even years. At least three members are on the ballot during each election and most school board members are elected at-large. A primary must be held if a school district has approved a resolution to be part of the primary election system and if more than two candidates file for a precinct seat, or if there are more than double the number of candidates and there are at-large seats.
Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy with the school district clerk at a fee of $2; districts without a primary have a filing date in August while those with primaries have filing dates in May. School board candidates must also file a campaign financial report no later than seven days after the election which indicates whether a candidate has either received $750 in campaign contributions or spent $750 on the election.
Melanie Cole is a 20-year veteran of Fergus Falls Public School Board seeking another term in an upcoming election and speaks to the changes she’s experienced over her considerable tenure as a board member: “I’ve noticed that the trends in education are kind of like a pendulum and swing back and forth – for example, I’ve experienced educational policy shifts in organizing elementary schools by grade level rather than by neighborhood and vice versa.”
“The process of change is good too,” Cole continues. “The fact that we’re taking a look at these issues and scrutinizing them.” Cole emphasizes that while trending national dialogues and overwhelming political discourses can prove to be polarizing on a large scale, her goal is to focus on staying grounded while providing a solid education and a good environment for district students.
