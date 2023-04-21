NEW CHAPTER

Acclaimed Otter Tail County Artist Jenny Field has a new exhibit at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.

 Submitted

The Lake Region Arts Council is presenting the 6A High School Art Exhibit through Apr. 29, with regional high school students exhibiting artwork of all mediums.



