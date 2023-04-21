The Lake Region Arts Council is presenting the 6A High School Art Exhibit through Apr. 29, with regional high school students exhibiting artwork of all mediums.
The closing reception for the high school art students will be held on the 29th, 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m., at the LRAC Main Gallery. Receptions are open to the public and you are encouraged to come and enjoy visiting with the artists and viewing their work.
The schools that are in the Section 6A South competing districts: Battle Lake, Brandon/Evansville, Campbell/Tintah, Hillcrest, Minnewaska, Parkers Prairie, West Central Area, Morris and Underwood.
LRAC Executive Director, Maxine Adams explains the exhibit by saying, “The Lake Region Arts Council is proud to exhibit selected artwork from this year’s High School 6A Minnesota State Visual Arts Exhibition and Competition. This is a yearly competition that showcases the best artwork from high school students throughout the state. Students compete at a regional and then state level. Entries are judged on the quality of the artwork and the student’s artist statement. Regional winners will go on to compete at the statewide competition.”
This Visual Arts Exhibit features the creative work of high school students competing in the Minnesota State High School League. Competitive categories include drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, video art, computer art, craft, printmaking, ceramics, 2D mixed media and graphic design. Naomi RaMona Schliesman, LRAC gallery curator, was also the juror for the artwork chosen for this exhibition.
The gallery hours are Monday though Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please email or call before you visit the gallery to ensure that the gallery is open that day. Call the LRAC office (toll free in MN) at 1-800-262-2787 or 218-739-5780 or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org. The LRAC Main Gallery is located at the historic River Inn, 133 South Mill Street.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Jenny Field Roots and Renewal at Otter Tail County Historical Museum
Acclaimed regional artist Jenny Field's newest exhibition, Roots and Renewal, is now on display at the Otter Tail County Historical Society through May 27.
In preparation for the exhibit Field took inspiration from her roots: “Even though my style and subject matter often transforms, the one constant has been my use of vibrant colors and my love of the changing seasons, the untamed beauty, whimsy, and the perfect color palette of the natural surroundings of rural Otter Tail County where my family roots are.
Field was raised on a dairy farm and she continues to connect with her rural beginnings. She works out of a tiny garden art studio in Maine Township and finds inspiration in the heirloom and pollinator gardens that she and her husband tend. Field is ready for a new chapter after getting through the winter in her life.
“This series is how I try to capture and convey, through brightly painted canvases, the emotional renewing power of nature and the endless power of color. I recently had a 30 year retrospective exhibit. I feel that a new chapter now begins at this point in my life. Ultimately, I hope the audience can feel some renewal energy through the bright series after a long and difficult winter."
In addition to her art and gardens, Field and her husband are currently renovating the historic 150 year old Maine Store and attached house.
The Otter Tail County Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, weekly, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.