Student showcase

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On Saturday student artists had the chance to showcase their accomplishments through the Lake Region Arts Council Arts Mentorship Program. The showcase took place at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls. Musical instruments, paintings, photography, drawings and more filled the stage that morning. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The arts mentorship program provides selected student artists in grades 9-11 with the opportunity to spend 15 hours, one on one, with a professional artist in their chosen area of interest. Or students can choose to attend a summer camp or specialized workshop. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}This year, 13 talented students from around the region had the opportunity to display their work and share what the experience was like for them.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“It was a little different because of COVID,” said Alexyss Samuelson, a student photographer who participated in the program. “But, we worked through it and I got a lot of great pictures and I met a lot of great people to take pictures of.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Samuelson developed an interest in photography when she was 9 years old. She began using her mother’s phone to take pictures of their dogs and over the years has started to take her creative interest more seriously. During her mentorship, she worked with professional photographer Jackie Henning.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“It was really cool, I learned a lot from her,” shared Samuelson.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The program was a wonderful experience for Samuelson and she says she would recommend it to other student artists. {/span}“It was a really great opportunity and I’m really happy that I actually get to display my work too. I’ve never done that before,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Rebecca Davis, arts mentorship coordinator at LRAC shared her thoughts about the program.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“It is a privilege to work with the talented high school students in the arts mentorship program,” she said. “Not only have they excelled in their various arts disciplines during the mentorship, but they have also developed other life skills by way of the application, audition and interview process, scheduling lesson with their mentors, filling out required forms, answering important emails — and all of this while managing the delays and uncertainties of COVID for the past two years. Their achievements throughout the mentorship process have truly been outstanding!”{/span}
