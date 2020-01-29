On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Roe v. Wade, stating that women have a right to choose whether or not to have abortions without excessive government restriction. Since then, each year, the March for Life Education and Defense Fund has organized a March for Life in Washington, D.C. to protest and advocate for overturning the decision.
Last year, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy sent nine students and three adults to D.C., to participate. This year, 60 students and chaperones from the school made it to the Minnesota March for Life rally in St. Paul including participants from the Comets for Life club and two classes, philosophy of religion and understanding the times. The group started the day by attending a prayer service for life at St. Paul Cathedral before marching to the steps of the Capitol, after which they met with Rep. Bud Nornes at the State Office Building.
“We were supposed to go and observe what was happening there and then when we got back we wrote a reflection on what were the issues that were being talked about there, what kind of representation was there, the kind of people that were there, and then what are the greater cultural issues that are happening besides just this political issue around abortion, what is the value of life nationwide, as far as the unborn, the elderly and the mentally disabled?” says senior Jack Nordick, who is studying both philosophy of religion and understanding the times.
Julia Adams, a senior who also attended last year’s march in D.C., is a part of Comets for Life, which also does an annual diaper drive and volunteering at different health resources in Fergus Falls. “It’s nice to get a different perspective when you go to D.C., or Minneapolis and you see all these people supporting life, and all the people, too, that are on the other side, you get a different perspective,” she says. “I think it made the topic of abortion a more real subject for me, just seeing how it important it actually is to so many people. Our Comets for Life group sees just the people at Hillcrest, being involved in it and seeing, from our community. It’s cool to see it nationwide.”
Anna Rasmussen, another senior, attended the march through her understanding the times class. “I think it was a cultural experience for a lot of us,” she says. “I’m really hoping to get involved in my college campus pro-life movements, I think that’d be an awesome experience, and it’s just really beneficial to continue having this strong stand on it.”
Dawn Synstelien, advisor for Comets for Life and trip organizer, said, “I think young people have gotten a bad rap, where, this generation, they’re lazy or they don’t care. I do think, when you start talking to them, they do (care), they have very strong feelings.”
“I think our generation really does care about values and what’s right and wrong, and also about how every person’s life is a really precious thing,” says Nordick. “I think it’s wrong to characterize people of our age as people who don’t care about anything, because I think a lot of us really, truly do care and want to have a voice.”
