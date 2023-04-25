High school students are commonly asked, "What's your plan after graduation?" The Work Based Learning Program lets interested students try careers before pursuing them, giving them a more confident answer to that question.
Kennedy High School in Fergus Falls provides students an opportunity to sample careers through the Work Based Learning Program. Beginning five years ago with just three students, the program has grown to over 100 community businesses participating. Kathryn Enderson, program coordinator, has been with the program sinceitsbeginning. As it gained momentum, the program has led to paid internships and employment opportunities for somestudents.Participants receive two high school credits, create an online portfolio and gain first hand experience of various career paths. Enderson adds that this differs from the work release program offered in the past which allowed students to leave school to work: “Work Based Learning is different then that in that it really ties what they’re learning in school to what is happening in the workplace.”
Student Karley Braeger is an example of just how much exposure participants receive. Her interest in healthcare has ledto asemester-longrotation of internships in hospital, home health, public health and long term care settings. “This has been very nice because I am getting a look at what area of healthcare I enjoy and a hint at what I might not like to do in the future," states Karley.
One unique aspect for Karley has been working for New Dimensions Home Health Care where her mom, Julie Braeger, is the chief financial officer and part owner. Julie said she is thrilled to have her daughter in the program. Although familiar with the industry, “to have her experience that first hand makes me so proud.” She added that the program really lets kids understand just what opportunities are offered in the field of healthcare.
Although Enderson will be retiring after this school year, she is confident the program will continue to thrive: "We have a great foundation laid for somebody to take over and to continue the work." With the change of coordinator and a switch from semesters to trimesters at the high school next fall, the program may look a little different. However, the ability for students to have experience in the career area they pursue will remain at the heart of the program.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone