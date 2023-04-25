High school students are commonly asked, "What's your plan after graduation?" The Work Based Learning Program lets interested students try careers before pursuing them, giving them a more confident answer to that question.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?