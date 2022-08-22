The housing market has been anything but predictable in the past few years. With supply chain issues, increases in fuel prices and tenuous foreign relationships, housing costs remain unrelenting.
According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, home price appreciation nationwide hit 20.6% in March of this year, exceeding the previous high mark of 20% the year prior and marking the largest jump in three decades of recorded data.
Current housing costs are making people rethink living situations in many ways. Manufactured and modular homes are both options that are gaining popularity throughout the U.S.
Compared to traditional stick-built homes, both assembled and pre-made options present a cost effective and timely means of purchasing a new home.
Modular homes are held to the same local, state and regional building codes required for on-site homes and are built on a permanent foundation, while manufactured homes are held to a federal code set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and are assembled on a chassis and can move.
Harvest Homes, of Fergus Falls, has been providing both types of homes to area residents since 1982. Jenni Stueve describes some of the setbacks created following pandemic-related supply issues and subsequent inflation: “The biggest challenge was catching up from all the backorders and adjusting the pricing.”
Stueve describes a rate of five to ten thousand dollars a month on average per house of price increase for a span of approximately a year and a half. Harvest Homes manufactures all their houses in Redwood Falls, but has a consumer base that spans the Midwest.
“For manufacturers and builders, it felt almost impossible to get your hands on something and when you did, it was so outrageous in cost,” Stueve says in describing building materials.
While many people are looking for alternative options to traditionally built homes such as smaller custom builds or "tiny homes’"and factory-built options, traditional housing markets across the country remain extremely tight.
With supply chain issues, regulatory constraints and labor shortages still plaguing residential construction, affordability pressures are expected to result in the continued cooldown of the 2022 housing market.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone