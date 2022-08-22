Dynamic market

With affordability and availability presenting issues for prospective homeowners, alternative housing solutions such as renovations and smaller home options are becoming more attractive. 

 By Tor Anderson Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The housing market has been anything but predictable in the past few years. With supply chain issues, increases in fuel prices and tenuous foreign relationships, housing costs remain unrelenting.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?