Following a challenging 2020, United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties are depending on the generosity of communities more than ever in this year’s annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser.
“Going back to school should be filled with excitement and anticipation,” expressed coordinator Angela Fiedler in a release, “not the uneasiness that goes along with not having needed items from the classroom list.”
United Way, in cooperation with the Salvation Army and Mahube-Otwa Community Action Partnership, has helped over 12,000 children enter school with the tools they need to help them feel confident as they begin the school year.
This year, thousands of dollars will be spent on backpacks alone.
“We need your support to continue to touch the lives of local children in need and help them thrive,” stated Fiedler.
A donation of $25 provides one child a backpack filled with necessary school supplies for the upcoming school year. Collection day will occur on Aug. 3 with applications due on Aug. 6. Applications can be found online at uwotw.org. Backpack stuffing and distribution will occur later in August.
Questions can be referred to stuffthebus@live.com.
